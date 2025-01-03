Jonathan Quick News: Sharp in Thursday's win

Quick stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

The veteran netminder went the entire month of December without picking up a win, but Quick's first start in January was a lot more successful and only an Elias Lindholm tally in the second period prevented him from collecting his third shutout of the season. With Igor Shesterkin (upper body) on the shelf, Quick will handle the starting duties for the Rangers in the short term, and regular work might help him find some consistency -- over his last eight appearances, he's stumbled to a 3.57 GAA and .874 save percentage.