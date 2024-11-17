Jonathan Quick News: Shuts out Kraken
Quick posted a 24-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.
Quick has earned a shutout in each of his last two starts. He's now 4-0-0 through five appearances this season, allowing just four goals on 135 shots overall. The 38-year-old is benefiting from selective usage as backup to Igor Shesterkin, though he might get tougher matchups once the Rangers have back-to-back sets. It's not yet known if Quick will play again on this road trip, which includes stops in Vancouver on Tuesday, Calgary on Thursday and Edmonton on Saturday.
