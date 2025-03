Quick is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Quick is making his first start since March 9, when he stopped 21 of 28 shots en route to a 7-3 loss to Columbus. He's 9-6-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 21 outings with New York in 2024-25. The Sharks rank 30th in goals per game with 2.62.