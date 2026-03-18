Jonathan Quick News: Slated to start Wednesday

Quick is slated to start at home against the Devils on Wednesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Quick has a 5-15-2 record, 3.05 GAA and .892 save percentage in 22 outings in 2025-26. He earned a 21-save shutout over Calgary in his last start March 10. New Jersey has been strong over its past eight games, posting a 6-2-0 record while averaging 3.88 goals per outing.