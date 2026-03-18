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Jonathan Quick News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Quick is slated to start at home against the Devils on Wednesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Quick has a 5-15-2 record, 3.05 GAA and .892 save percentage in 22 outings in 2025-26. He earned a 21-save shutout over Calgary in his last start March 10. New Jersey has been strong over its past eight games, posting a 6-2-0 record while averaging 3.88 goals per outing.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
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