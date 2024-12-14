Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Solid in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Quick stopped 11 of 11 shots in relief in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Quick entered the game in the second period after Igor Shesterkin allowed five goals on 21 shots before getting the hook. The 38-year-old Quick has a 5-2-0 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .919 save percentage through nine appearances this season. The Rangers visit the Blues on Sunday, and it's unclear if Quick or Shesterkin will get the nod.

