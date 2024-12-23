Jonathan Quick News: Starting against Devils

Quick will defend the road net versus New Jersey on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Carolina. The 38-year-old Quick has a 5-3-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. New Jersey sits eighth in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.