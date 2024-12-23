Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Starting against Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Quick will defend the road net versus New Jersey on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Carolina. The 38-year-old Quick has a 5-3-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. New Jersey sits eighth in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
