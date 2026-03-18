Jonathan Toews News: Forces overtime Tuesday

Toews scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Toews' tally with 1:01 left in regulation forced overtime. He had been limited to three assists over his previous 20 outings, but that followed a four-game goal streak from Jan. 9-15. The veteran center is now at 22 points, 89 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-17 rating across 67 appearances this season.