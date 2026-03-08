Jonathan Toews headshot

Jonathan Toews News: Pockets helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Toews notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Toews set up a Mark Scheifele tally late in the second period. This was Toews' second straight game with a helper, but he is in the midst of a 16-game goal drought. The 37-year-old is up to 21 points, 84 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 62 appearances this season.

Jonathan Toews
Winnipeg Jets
