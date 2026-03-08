Jonathan Toews News: Pockets helper Saturday
Toews notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Toews set up a Mark Scheifele tally late in the second period. This was Toews' second straight game with a helper, but he is in the midst of a 16-game goal drought. The 37-year-old is up to 21 points, 84 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 62 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Toews See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week44 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Toews See More