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Jonathan Toews News: Pots power-play goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Toews scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Bruins.

Toews has scored in consecutive contests. This was his first power-play tally since Jan. 15 versus the Wild. The 37-year-old center is up to nine goals, 23 points (six with the man advantage), 93 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 68 outings.

Jonathan Toews
Winnipeg Jets
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