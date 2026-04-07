Jonathan Toews headshot

Jonathan Toews News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:48am

Toews produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 6-2 win over Seattle.

The 37-year-old center got the Jets on the board midway through the first period before helping to set up the Gabriel Vilardi tally that put them in the lead for good. It was Toews' first multi-point effort since Jan. 15, and through 77 games on the season, he's chipped in 10 goals and 27 points.

Jonathan Toews
Winnipeg Jets
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