Jonny Brodzinski News: Adds helper in win

Brodzinski produced an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Brodzinski has two points over his last three games since he took over as the third-line center. The 31-year-old is up to a total of eight points, 26 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances. His ice time is still pretty limited, so it's unlikely he'll be consistent enough to help in most fantasy formats, especially with a lack of non-scoring production.