Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonny Brodzinski headshot

Jonny Brodzinski News: Could earn more playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Brodzinski has been in the lineup for just three of the Rangers' 11 games in December.

While Brodzinski has been a frequent scratch, he could see more time in a bottom-six role while Matt Rempe serves an eight-game suspension. The 31-year-old Brodzinski has just four points over 16 appearances in 2024-25 after putting up 19 points over 57 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Even if he plays more frequently, Brodzinski is unlikely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.

Jonny Brodzinski
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now