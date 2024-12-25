Jonny Brodzinski News: Could earn more playing time

Brodzinski has been in the lineup for just three of the Rangers' 11 games in December.

While Brodzinski has been a frequent scratch, he could see more time in a bottom-six role while Matt Rempe serves an eight-game suspension. The 31-year-old Brodzinski has just four points over 16 appearances in 2024-25 after putting up 19 points over 57 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Even if he plays more frequently, Brodzinski is unlikely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.