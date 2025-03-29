Jonny Brodzinski News: Finds twine Saturday

Brodzinski scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Brodzinski has three goals and a helper over his last five contests. The 31-year-old forward has reached the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career after his third-period tally Saturday. Overall, he's earned 17 points, 59 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-9 rating across 43 appearances, mainly in a third-line role. He's still got enough time to make a run at reaching 20 points for the first time.