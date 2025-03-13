Jonny Brodzinski News: Nets goal in Thursday's win

Brodzinski scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Brodzinski snapped a seven-game goal drought, during which he had one assist, when he scored at 6:38 of the third period. His goal gave the Rangers a short-lived lead, but they won anyway on a Braden Schneider tally in overtime. Brodzinski continues to see regular ice time in a fourth-line role as well as a little power-play usage. He's now at a career-high seven goals while adding six assists, 46 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-9 rating over 35 appearances this season.