Jonny Brodzinski

Jonny Brodzinski News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Brodzinski scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Brodzinski may have a clearer path to playing time in the wake of the J.T. Miller/Filip Chytil trade. Miller is playing in a top-six role, leaving the third-line center spot open, and that's where Brodzinski filled in Saturday for his first appearance since Jan. 11. The 31-year-old forward has seven points, 26 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 21 outings this season. He's not an overly physical player and likely won't add much offense either, so he doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.

Jonny Brodzinski
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
