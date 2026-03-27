Jonny Brodzinski headshot

Jonny Brodzinski News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Brodzinski scored two goals on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Brodzinski has been a part-time player since late January. He snapped a six-game point drought with this performance, a span in which he was also scratched five times. On the year, Brodzinski is up to six goals, 13 points, 51 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances. Even if he sticks in the lineup, the 32-year-old is likely to remain in a bottom-six spot.

Jonny Brodzinski
New York Rangers
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