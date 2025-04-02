Joona Koppanen News: Called up by Pittsburgh

Koppanen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Koppanen was sent to the minors Friday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club to provide additional depth while Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bokondji Imama (biceps) and Thomas Novak (lower body) deal with injuries. Koppanen has made five appearances for Pittsburgh this year, logging a goal, 18 hits and two blocked shots while averaging 14:21 of ice time.