Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joona Koppanen headshot

Joona Koppanen News: Called up by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Koppanen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Koppanen was sent to the minors Friday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club to provide additional depth while Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bokondji Imama (biceps) and Thomas Novak (lower body) deal with injuries. Koppanen has made five appearances for Pittsburgh this year, logging a goal, 18 hits and two blocked shots while averaging 14:21 of ice time.

Joona Koppanen
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now