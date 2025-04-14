Fantasy Hockey
Joona Koppanen News: Designated for waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Koppanen was waived by the Penguins on Monday, per PuckPedia.

This almost certainly is a technical move that will allow the Penguins to move Koppanen down to the minors ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In fact, given the injuries among Pittsburgh's forward group, Koppanen may stick around with the NHL club even if he clears and could still suit up against Washington on Thursday. In his 10 games with the Pens this season, the 27-year-old winger notched one goal on nine shots, 34 hits and three blocks while averaging 13:08 of ice time.

