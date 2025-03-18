Joona Koppanen News: First NHL goal on emergency call-up
Koppanen scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
It was a dream come true for the 27-year-old, who made his season debut after being an emergency call-up from the AHL. Koppanen deflected the Pens first shot and it beat Ilya Sorokin at 4:40 of the first period. It was the Finn's first NHL goal in his 10th career appearance. Great moment for the young man.
