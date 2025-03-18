Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joona Koppanen headshot

Joona Koppanen News: First NHL goal on emergency call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Koppanen scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

It was a dream come true for the 27-year-old, who made his season debut after being an emergency call-up from the AHL. Koppanen deflected the Pens first shot and it beat Ilya Sorokin at 4:40 of the first period. It was the Finn's first NHL goal in his 10th career appearance. Great moment for the young man.

Joona Koppanen
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now