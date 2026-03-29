Joona Koppanen News: Logs three points for Baby Pens
Koppanen scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
Koppanen was returned to the AHL on Saturday after a brief stint in Pittsburgh. He's earned just one assist in 10 NHL outings this season. The 28-year-old often works his way into call-ups, but he's yet to carve out steady time in the NHL. He has 22 points over 39 AHL appearances this season.
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