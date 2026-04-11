Joona Koppanen headshot

Joona Koppanen News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Koppanen was summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

The Penguins are not playing Sidney Crosby (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body) and Ben Kindel (upper body) on Saturday, necessitating the recall of Koppanen and others. Koppanen has one assist in 10 NHL games this season.

Joona Koppanen
Pittsburgh Penguins
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