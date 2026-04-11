Joona Koppanen News: Recalled from AHL

Koppanen was summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

The Penguins are not playing Sidney Crosby (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body) and Ben Kindel (upper body) on Saturday, necessitating the recall of Koppanen and others. Koppanen has one assist in 10 NHL games this season.