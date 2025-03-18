Joona Koppanen News: Recalled Tuesday

Koppanen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton under emergency conditions Tuesday.

Koppanen's promotion to the NHL roster could be an indication that there is another forward injury other than Thomas Novak (lower body). The 27-year-old Koppanen has yet to get into an NHL game this year, having played exclusively in the minors for the Baby Pens. In his 53 minor-league outings, Koppanen has generated six goals and 15 helpers.