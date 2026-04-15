Joona Koppanen headshot

Joona Koppanen News: Rejoining Baby Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 10:51am

Koppanen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Koppanen hasn't found the back of the net in 13 appearances for Pittsburgh this year, but he has notched eight goals and 15 assists in 42 minor-league contests. The 28-year-old forward will prepare for the Calder Cup Playoffs. He probably won't see additional NHL action in 2025-26 unless there are significant injuries.

Joona Koppanen
Pittsburgh Penguins
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