Joona Koppanen News: Rejoining Baby Pens

Koppanen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Koppanen hasn't found the back of the net in 13 appearances for Pittsburgh this year, but he has notched eight goals and 15 assists in 42 minor-league contests. The 28-year-old forward will prepare for the Calder Cup Playoffs. He probably won't see additional NHL action in 2025-26 unless there are significant injuries.