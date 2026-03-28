Joona Koppanen News: Sent to minors
Koppanen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Avery Hayes was also sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Rutger McGroarty was called up by Pittsburgh in corresponding moves. Koppanen has an assist in 10 outings with Pittsburgh this season. He also has seven goals and 19 points in 37 outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joona Koppanen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joona Koppanen See More