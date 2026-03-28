Joona Koppanen News: Sent to minors

Koppanen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Avery Hayes was also sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Rutger McGroarty was called up by Pittsburgh in corresponding moves. Koppanen has an assist in 10 outings with Pittsburgh this season. He also has seven goals and 19 points in 37 outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26.