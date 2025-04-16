Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joona Koppanen headshot

Joona Koppanen News: Still with NHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Koppanen hasn't been reassigned to the minors yet despite passing through waivers and is practicing with the team Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Koppanen could be in action versus Washington in the season finale Thursday if Kevin Hayes, who missed practice for a maintenance day, is unable to suit up. In his 10 NHL games this year, the 27-year-old Finn has generated just one goal on nine shots but dished out 34 hits to add some physicality to the roster.

Joona Koppanen
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now