Joona Koppanen headshot

Joona Koppanen News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Koppanen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Koppanen only had one assist in 10 NHL games this season before he was sent to the AHL on Jan. 20. He has been okay at best with the Baby Pens, tallying seven goals and adding 12 assists across 37 appearances. He will likely be fourth-line player, if he enters the lineup Thursday, but he's more likely to be the Penguins' 13th forward in Ottawa.

Joona Koppanen
Pittsburgh Penguins
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