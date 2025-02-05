Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Allows three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Korpisalo stopped 19 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Korpisalo had a 2-1 lead to protect after two periods and failed to do so, giving up a pair of goals, including a shortie, in the third. The 30-year-old has lost in regulation in consecutive games for the first time this season, allowing a total of eight goals on 49 shots in those contests. He's now at 9-6-2 with a 2.86 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 19 outings in the backup role behind Jeremy Swayman. This was likely Korpisalo's last start before the 4 Nations Face-Off -- the Bruins play just once more prior to the break when they host the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
