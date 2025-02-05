Joonas Korpisalo News: Allows three goals in loss
Korpisalo stopped 19 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Korpisalo had a 2-1 lead to protect after two periods and failed to do so, giving up a pair of goals, including a shortie, in the third. The 30-year-old has lost in regulation in consecutive games for the first time this season, allowing a total of eight goals on 49 shots in those contests. He's now at 9-6-2 with a 2.86 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 19 outings in the backup role behind Jeremy Swayman. This was likely Korpisalo's last start before the 4 Nations Face-Off -- the Bruins play just once more prior to the break when they host the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now