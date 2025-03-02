Joonas Korpisalo News: Back in win column

Korpisalo made 31 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

The 30-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before Anthony Beauvillier spoiled it with a shorthanded tally. Korpisalo has to settle for his 10th win of the season and his first since Jan. 23, although he got only two starts in between those victories as Jeremy Swayman continues to draw a heavy workload in the crease for Boston. Korpisalo has been steady in his backup role however, allowing more than three goals only once in his last six outings, and on the season he sports a 2.81 GAA and .895 save percentage.