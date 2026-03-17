Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Burned by Devils in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Korpisalo made 30 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Boston grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Korpisalo gave it back in the second before allowing goals to grinder Paul Cotter in the third period and OT. The veteran netminder has just one win in his last six outings, going 1-1-4 since Jan. 26 with a 3.93 GAA and .876 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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