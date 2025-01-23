Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Draws start against Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Korpisalo will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's home game against the Senators, Joe McDonald of The Hockey News reports.

Korpisalo entered Wednesday's loss to the Devils at the start of the third period after Jeremy Swayman sustained an upper-body injury. While Swayman's injury is considered minor, Korpisalo will draw the start Thursday, and Michael DiPietro will likely serve as the backup after he was called up from AHL Providence. Korpisalo has made 16 appearances this year, going 8-4-2 with a 2.88 GAA and .891 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now