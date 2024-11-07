Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo News: Draws start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Korpisalo will start in the home crease for Thursday's game against Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Korpisalo recorded a 20-save shutout during his most recent start, which came on the road Saturday against Philadelphia, and he'll attempt to stay hot at home Thursday. Over five outings this year, he's logged a 2-2-0 record, 2.70 GAA and .894 save percentage.

