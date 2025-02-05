Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Expected to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 2:57pm

Korpisalo is set to start on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Korpisalo will attempt to bounce back after surrendering five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage) in a loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. He's 9-5-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 18 outings in 2024-25. The Rangers are tied for 15th in the league in goals per game with 2.98.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
