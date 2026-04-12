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Joonas Korpisalo News: Facing Blue Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Korpisalo will defend the road net against Columbus on Sunday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Korpisalo will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old Korpisalo has a 13-9-6 record this campaign with one shutout, a 3.19 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 30 appearances. Columbus ranks 17th in the league with 3.04 goals per game this season.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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