Korpisalo will protect the home net Tuesday versus Philadelphia, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

During his last outing, Korpisalo stopped 22 shots in a 5-3 win over Colorado on Oct. 16 to record his first win as a member of the Bruins. He has surrendered nine goals on 60 shots through two appearances this season. Philadelphia has accounted for 26 goals over nine games in 2024-25.