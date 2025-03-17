Joonas Korpisalo News: Facing Sabres

Korpisalo will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Korpisalo will make his first start since stopping 20 of 23 shots in a 3-2 loss to Carolina on March 6, though he also appeared in relief of Jeremy Swayman against the Senators on Thursday. Korpisalo has a 10-7-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 12th in the league with 3.12 goals per game in 2024-25.