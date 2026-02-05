A tough second period that saw the Panthers score three special-teams goals on 10 shots -- two power-play tallies and one shortie -- kept Korpisalo from winning the game before it headed into OT, and he then got beaten by Anton Lundell and former Bruin Brad Marchand in the shootout. Korpisalo hasn't taken a regulation loss since Dec. 27, going 4-0-2 over his last seven outings with a 2.20 GAA and .918 save percentage, and he'll take that momentum with him to Milan as he represents Team Finland at the Olympics.