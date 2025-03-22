Joonas Korpisalo News: First off Saturday

Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating he will defend the road net against San Jose on Saturday.

Korpisalo is coming off a 27-save effort in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo. He has a 10-7-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. San Jose sits 30th in the league with 2.58 goals per game in 2024-25.