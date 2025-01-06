Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Gives up five goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Korpisalo stopped 32 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Korpisalo was making his first start since Dec. 27, when he gave up six goals on 33 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, but he didn't have good results in this one. He's dropped three of his last four starts dating back to Dec. 12, going 1-2-1 with a 3.98 GAA and a .855 save percentage during that span.

