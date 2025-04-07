Joonas Korpisalo News: Gives up five goals Sunday

Korpisalo stopped 31 of 36 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 46 seconds left in the third period.

Korpisalo returned to the ice after not seeing action in each of the Bruins' last four games, but he was defeated once again and suffered a fourth straight loss. Perhaps the most worrisome stat about this is that Korpisalo has given up three or more goals in three of those four starts, a span in which he's gone 0-3-1 with a 3.98 GAA and a subpar .870 save percentage.