Joonas Korpisalo News: Guarding cage Thursday
Korpisalo will patrol the crease on the road against Seattle on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Korpisalo is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.65 GAA and .930 save percentage. While the 30-year-old netminder has appeared in just three of the Bruins' last 11 outings, he could play himself into more opportunities if he continues to perform at this level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now