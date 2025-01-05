Joonas Korpisalo News: In goal Sunday

Korpisalo will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, per Laura Campbell of Mass Live Sports.

Korpisalo will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old Korpisalo has a 7-4-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 29th in the league with 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25.