Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Korpisalo will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, per Laura Campbell of Mass Live Sports.

Korpisalo will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old Korpisalo has a 7-4-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 29th in the league with 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25.

