Joonas Korpisalo News: In goal Thursday

Korpisalo will get the starting nod on the road against Nashville on Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo has appeared in 23 games for the Bruins this year, posting an 11-8-2 record, 3.11 GAA and one shutout. With an upcoming back-to-back, the 31-year-old netminder figures to split the starts versus Washington and Pittsburgh on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with Jeremy Swayman.