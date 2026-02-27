Joonas Korpisalo News: Nabs win against former club
Korpisalo made 36 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder was busy -- Columbus out-shot the home squad 40-23 on the night -- but Korpisalo was up to the task, even after briefly leaving the game in the second period to get checked out following a collision in the crease with Miles Wood. Michael DiPietro made two saves in Korpisalo's absence. Jeremy Swayman should be back to take over top duties between the pipes for Saturday's game against the Flyers, but Korpisalo has been locked in since the calendar flipped to 2026, going 5-0-2 over his last eight outings with a 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage.
