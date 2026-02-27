Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Nabs win against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Korpisalo made 36 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran netminder was busy -- Columbus out-shot the home squad 40-23 on the night -- but Korpisalo was up to the task, even after briefly leaving the game in the second period to get checked out following a collision in the crease with Miles Wood. Michael DiPietro made two saves in Korpisalo's absence. Jeremy Swayman should be back to take over top duties between the pipes for Saturday's game against the Flyers, but Korpisalo has been locked in since the calendar flipped to 2026, going 5-0-2 over his last eight outings with a 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joonas Korpisalo
