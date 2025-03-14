Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Needed in relief in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Korpisalo turned aside 14 of 15 shots after replacing Jeremy Swayman to begin the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Puck luck went against Boston most of the night, and the goal against Korpisalo was no exception. A shot by Thomas Chabot from the blue line sailed past the the Bruins' net but took a funny bounce off the end boards and came out on the opposite side than what Korpisalo anticipated, giving Drake Batherson a wide-open cage. The veteran goaltender has given up nine goals on 93 shots (.903 save percentage) over four appearances since the beginning of February, and with the Bruins trying to stay in the wild-card picture in the Eastern Conference, Korpisalo might see his workload increase if Swayman's struggles continue.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now