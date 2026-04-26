Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Needed in relief in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Korpisalo turned aside all six shots he faced after replacing Jeremy Swayman early in the third period Sunday during the Bruins' 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4 of their first-round series.

It was the first action of the playoffs for Korpisalo, and Sunday's result had little to do with Swayman, who was simply hung out to dry by his defense. With the Bruins facing elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday, coach Marco Sturm could give Korpisalo the start in an attempt to light a fire under his squad, but Swayman is more likely to be back between the pipes.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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