Joonas Korpisalo News: Needed in relief in Sunday's loss
Korpisalo turned aside all six shots he faced after replacing Jeremy Swayman early in the third period Sunday during the Bruins' 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4 of their first-round series.
It was the first action of the playoffs for Korpisalo, and Sunday's result had little to do with Swayman, who was simply hung out to dry by his defense. With the Bruins facing elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday, coach Marco Sturm could give Korpisalo the start in an attempt to light a fire under his squad, but Swayman is more likely to be back between the pipes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joonas Korpisalo See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet11 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1214 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joonas Korpisalo See More