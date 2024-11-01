Joonas Korpisalo News: Needed in relief Thursday

Korpisalo turned aside 13 of 15 shots after replacing Jeremy Swayman midway through the second period of Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Boston defense didn't give much support to either netminder, but Korpisalo took less damage to his ratios. The 30-year-old has played for four teams in the last three seasons, and it's not hard to see why Korpisalo has become a journeyman -- in four appearances for the Bruins so far in 2024-25, he's stumbled to a 3.48 GAA and .871 save percentage.