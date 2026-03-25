Joonas Korpisalo News: Picks up overtime win

Korpisalo stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Korpisalo had a lapse in the third period, giving up goals to Zach Benson and Jason Zucker just 33 seconds apart. The Bruins bounced back and won it on a Pavel Zacha tally 38 seconds into overtime. Korpisalo picked up just his second win in his last six outings, and he was under a .900 save percentage for the fifth time in that span despite the victory. For the season, the Finnish netminder is at a 12-9-4 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 27 appearances. The Bruins have a back-to-back over the weekend, hosting the Wild on Saturday before visiting the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Expect Korpisalo to split those starts with Jeremy Swayman, but with the Bruins in the thick of the playoff race, Swayman might get doubled up in one or more of the team's last three back-to-back sets this season.