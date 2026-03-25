Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Picks up overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Korpisalo stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Korpisalo had a lapse in the third period, giving up goals to Zach Benson and Jason Zucker just 33 seconds apart. The Bruins bounced back and won it on a Pavel Zacha tally 38 seconds into overtime. Korpisalo picked up just his second win in his last six outings, and he was under a .900 save percentage for the fifth time in that span despite the victory. For the season, the Finnish netminder is at a 12-9-4 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 27 appearances. The Bruins have a back-to-back over the weekend, hosting the Wild on Saturday before visiting the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Expect Korpisalo to split those starts with Jeremy Swayman, but with the Bruins in the thick of the playoff race, Swayman might get doubled up in one or more of the team's last three back-to-back sets this season.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joonas Korpisalo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joonas Korpisalo See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago