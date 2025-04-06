Fantasy Hockey
Joonas Korpisalo News: Set for road start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Korpisalo will defend the road net against Buffalo on Sunday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Korpisalo will receive the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 5-1 win over Carolina. The 30-year-old Korpisalo has lost his last three outings (0-2-1), permitting 11 goals on 87 shots. He has a 10-9-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.89 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. Buffalo is coming off a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, and the Sabres rank ninth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25.

