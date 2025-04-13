Joonas Korpisalo News: Set to face Pittsburgh

Korpisalo is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Korpisalo has a 10-10-3 record, 2.98 GAA and .891 save percentage in 26 appearances in 2024-25. Sunday's matchup might be his last start of 2024-25 -- it's the Bruins' penultimate game, and Jeremy Swayman might start in Boston's season finale versus New Jersey on Tuesday -- so Korpisalo will try to end the campaign on a high note after going winless across his past six appearances (0-4-1). Pittsburgh is in a three-way tie for 17th in goals per game with 2.95.