Joonas Korpisalo News: Set to start Wednesday

Korpisalo will guard the road goal versus the Sabres on Wednesday, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman was in goal for Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs. Korpisalo is 1-1-3 with 20 goals allowed on 166 shots (.880 save percentage) in his last five outings, so facing a team as strong as the Sabres makes him a risky play in fantasy.