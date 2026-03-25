Joonas Korpisalo headshot

Joonas Korpisalo News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Korpisalo will guard the road goal versus the Sabres on Wednesday, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Korpisalo will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman was in goal for Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs. Korpisalo is 1-1-3 with 20 goals allowed on 166 shots (.880 save percentage) in his last five outings, so facing a team as strong as the Sabres makes him a risky play in fantasy.

Joonas Korpisalo
Boston Bruins
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